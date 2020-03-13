DuBOIS — While many colleges, including Penn State, are extending spring break as a precaution against COVID-19 being transmitted by students who may have traveled outside of the country, or to “hot spots” within the country, Clearfield County schools are closely monitoring the situation in case the virus becomes more prevalent in their communities.
Penn State has announced that all classes will be held online beginning March 16 and continuing through Friday, April 3.
“For now, there have been no indications of a coronavirus outbreak in Jefferson or Clearfield counties, but that could change as time goes on,” according to the DuBois Area School District website. “We are actively monitoring the Pennsylvania Department of Health and the Center for Disease Control for situational updates and, when appropriate, making procedural adjustments as recommended by those agencies. All buildings are enhancing efforts to clean, disinfect, and sanitize our schools. Disinfecting wipes and hand sanitizer dispensers are readily available.”
DASD is also following all CDC and public health guidelines for students who are traveling, Superintendent Wendy Benton said in a letter to parents and guardians.
“The safety of our students, staff and families remains our top priority,” said Benton. “We will act with caution to protect everyone’s health and well being.”
On the Clearfield Area School District’s website, the district issued a statement regarding the rationale their district, along with Moshannon Valley, West Branch, Philipsburg-Osceola and Curwensville, to remain open at this time. While several universities across the region, are contemplating alterations to their semester schedule and their instruction, it is important to recognize the significant difference between a university setting and a public kindergarten through 12th grade school setting. At Penn State, for example, with more than 30,000 students living, studying and socializing in close proximity to one another, and the opportunity for more global interactions among their students and staff based on their recent spring break, the rate of disease transmission is likely to increase. That is not the case in Clearfield County school districts.
“Comparatively, our student population is small, and we are somewhat more isolated geographically,” according to the letter.
Students, families and staff are urged to keep any plans flexible throughout June. While there are no plans to close now, that may be required at some point following guidance from the Pennsylvania Department of Education. If so, that would involve using days from Easter vacation and adding days onto the end of the school year up to June 30, if needed.
Clearfield School District officials said they will continue to monitor the situation and can guarantee all decisions will be made with the best interests of students and staff in mind.