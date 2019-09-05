CLEARFIELD — President Judge Fredric J. Ammerman heard the following cases at Special Sentencing/Colloquy Court for the month of August. Assistant District Attorney Jendi Schwab represented the commonwealth.
- Joseph James Alderton, 26, of Reynoldsvillse, guilty plea, burglary, felony of the first degree, six months to one year in Clearfield County Jail plus one year consecutive probation, he is prohibited from consuming or possessing alcohol or controlled substances without prior approval from the probation department and is prohibited from entering any bars/taverns. Attorney: Cynthia Lose Morgan of the public defender’s office.
- Stephanie Ann Mando, 41, of Curwensville, guilty plea, simple assault, $200 fine plus costs, six months to one year in CCJ plus one year consecutive probation, no alcohol, unapproved drugs or bars, anger management, no contact with the victim; terroristic threats $100 fine plus costs one year concurrent probation, recklessly endangering another person $100 fine plus costs, six months to one year in CCJ concurrent to the previous sentence plus one year consecutive probation, disorderly conduct $25 fine plus costs. Attorney: Morgan.
- Haley Nichole Couturiaux, 21, of Clearfield, guilty plea, DUI-controlled substance $1,000 fine plus costs, 72 hours to six months in CCJ, no alcohol, unapproved drugs or bars, complete DUI school and a drug and alcohol assessment, license suspension according to PennDOT standards; possession of drug paraphernalia $50 fine plus costs one year consecutive probation; duties at stop signs $35 fine plus costs.
- Mark Allen Evans Jr., 32, of Osceola Mills, guilty plea, retail theft $300 fine plus costs, prohibited from entering Rural King; public drunkenness $35 fine plus costs. Attorney: Steven Johnston of the public defender’s office.
- Logan Mark Knipple, 23, of Philipsburg, guilty plea, retail theft, 3rd degree felony, $250 fine plus costs, 90 days to one year in CCJ plus two years consecutive probation, no alcohol or bars, prohibited from Clearfield Walmart, $138 restitution to Walmart. Attorney: Johnston.