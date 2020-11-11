CLEARFIELD — The Clearfield County Charitable Foundation received 31 grant applications for the 2020 CCCF Grant Program from various groups and organizations representing communities all across Clearfield County.
The grant review committee did a complete review and scoring of all the submitted applications and presented a detailed report with recommendations to the Charitable Foundation Board who approved the following grant awards:
Pentz Run Youth Services, DuBois –$1,000, Young People Who Care, Frenchville –$1,000, Cen-Clear, Bigler, –$1,250, Good Samaritan Center, Clearfield –$1,500, Bob Perks Cancer Assistance Fund –$1,000, Grampian Lions Club, Grampian –$1,000, Clearfield Chamber of Commerce, Clearfield –$2,500, Catholic Charities Adoption Services, DuBois –$1,000, Clearfield County Cancer Support Inc., Curwensville –$2,000, Cultural Resources Inc, DuBois –$1,000, Clearfield YMCA, Clearfield –$820, Lawrence Township Fire Company #1, Clearfield –$480 and Clearfield Skate Park, Clearfield –$445.
The following awards were made from the Sara Jane Mattern Fund to the following four organizations in the borough of Osceola Mills: Columbia Fire Company –$1,312.50, Osceola Mills United Methodist Church –$1312.50, Osceola Mills Community Library –$1,312.50 and Osceola Mills Historical Foundation –$1,312.50. The Sara Jane Mattern Fund was established by Ms. Mattern’s estate to provide annual funding to the four listed organizations.
The grant awards listed above represent $10,695 from the CCCH Community Fund, $4,300 from the Kurtz Clearfield, Lawrence, Curwensville Fund and $5,250 from the Sara Jane Mattern fund for a total distribution of $20,245 to help people and communities all over Clearfield County. Of the funds from the CCCH Community Fund, $1,377 came from a contribution made by Visit Clearfield County from the proceeds of the Chainsaw Carvers Event they sponsored in June. The $1,377 donation was made possible through the generosity of the 4 carvers that participated in the event, Doug Ryan, Ray “Knotty Ray” Good, Todd Gladfelter and Mark Mann.
Executive Director Mark McCracken said, “The awarded grants went to some fine community based organizations and include projects that will benefit many people with specific needs. Several of the projects will benefit area youths while others address needs for people with medical issues. There are also specific projects to establish a much needed food bank in the Coalport/Irvona area along with a project to purchase and install smoke and carbon monoxide detectors in homes that don’t have them.
“We also had some great organizations with viable projects that did not make the cut for funding this year, but we would encourage them to resubmit next year.”