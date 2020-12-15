CLEARFIELD — In light of the recent shutdown order, Clearfield County Commissioners are offering an emergency grant to county businesses impacted.

Area dine-in restaurants, bars, gyms, fitness centers, movie theaters, bowling alleys and other indoor recreation businesses ordered to shut down are eligible for a $3,000 grant to help get through the next few weeks.

The county will offer up to 100 grants, and they will be awarded on a first-come, first-served basis. The grant portal opened Dec. 14 at 12:30 p.m. and will close at 5 p.m. Dec. 21.

To apply, visit: https://fs10.formsite.com/rdXTQ9/2jom0koemx/index.html.

Business owners will need to provide proof of recent operations (lease, utility bills, etc), a W-9, an occupancy permit, and for restaurants, a copy of the state’s health certification. No other financial information will be required.

Email cccomm@clearfieldco.org if you have any questions.

The commissioners stand with county small businesses during these difficult times and look forward to helping as many as they can.

