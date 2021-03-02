CLEARFIELD — Clearfield County Commissioners provided additional information about the ransomware attack that stifled the county’s computers in January.
The attack crippled the county’s computers for days and leaked the personal data of some individuals.
According to Commissioner Dave Glass, those who had their personal information compromised were county employees or those who had a connection with county services.
“The county is not aware of voter registration rolls or property tax records being compromised,” Glass wrote in an email response to questions from The Progress, a partner publication of The Courier Express.
Glass said the county sent letters of notification to 292 people on Feb. 22. The county also announced last week that all individuals receiving notification will be offered one year of credit monitoring services at no charge.
Glass said the county received ransom demands from the cyber-attackers but the county refused to pay and instead, the necessary data was restored from backup records.
“Clearfield County’s investigation of this incident is ongoing,” Glass wrote. “We are actively monitoring our network for any additional activity using the best in class monitoring tools.”