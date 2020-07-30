SABULA — Clearfield County is looking to move the polling location for the Sabula precinct of Sandy Township to the Tri-County Church.
This week, commissioners voted to advertise the county’s intent to move the polling location from the Hickory Grange on Mountain Run Road to the Tri-County Church on Old 255 Road.
Director of Elections Dawn Graham asked for the change.
She said there isn’t anything wrong with the Hickory Grange building, but there is no cell service there.
Because there is no cell service in the building, if the judge of elections needs to make a phone call, the JOE has to exit the building and go to the top of a hill to get cell service to make a phone call.
“That’s just not feasible, especially in the presidential cycle,” Graham said.
She said the Tri-County Church is very nice facility, it is handicapped accessible, has adequate parking and handicapped parking, it has a large room for social distancing and there is cell service.
Graham said the Sabula precinct poll has been located at the Hickory Grange for as long as she can remember.
“I want to thank them for everything they have done,” Commissioner Dave Glass said. “It’s not their fault they don’t have cell coverage.”
Graham said she will sending the Hickory Grange a letter thanking them for their years of service.
“It’s nothing they have done, as technology changes we have to adjust too,” Commissioner John Sobel said as he made the motion to advertise the change.
Commissioners voted unanimously to approve advertising the proposed change of location.
If anyone has concerns about the change in location of the poll, they should submit them in writing by Monday, Aug. 17 to the Clearfield County Board of Elections, Attn. Dawn Graham at 212 E. Locust St., Suite 106, Clearfield PA 16830; or email elections@clearfieldco.org.
The commissioners will be voting on the change at its Aug. 25 meeting, Graham said.