CLEARFIELD — Despite opposition from the Clearfield County Commissioners, Controller Tom “Charles” Adamson picked his daughter Kaitlin Evans as the new deputy controller at Tuesday’s commissioners meeting.
“I personally don’t think that is a very good move,” Commissioner Dave Glass said of the hire. “But legally we are bound to approve the people he brings before us. It is what it is.”
Commissioner John Sobel said he shares Glass’s concerns about the hire, but the law in Pennsylvania allows elected officials to employ who they wish.
After the meeting, Commissioner Tony Scotto said he, too, shares the concerns of his fellow commissioners but they can’t do anything about it.
Adamson defended the move.
“I understand that hiring family is not the ideal situation,” Adamson said.
But Adamson added that under certain circumstances it is necessary because his office is understaffed.
“I’m in a situation where I need that position immediately filled,” Adamson said.
He said there was five candidates for the position and Evans was the only candidate that had the background, education and experience and was willing to accept the salary that was set.
The salary is set at $35,000.
Adamson said Evans has a bachelors of science degree in accounting from Penn State University and worked at Children, Youth and Family Services for more than five years, stating she is accustomed to how the workings of the county and said she also has banking experience.
“No other candidate met those qualifications,” Adamson said.
The hiring of Evans comes on the heels of Adamson’s controversial decision to hire Mark Michael of Clearfield as deputy controller.
Last month, Adamson named Michael as the deputy controller, but the commissioners learned afterwards that Michael had a criminal record.
Adamson said he knew of Michael’s background when he selected him for deputy controller but shortly afterwards, Adamson announced he was rescinding Michael’s name as deputy controller due to difficulty getting Michael bonded due to his prior conviction.
According to a previously published article in The Progress, a partner publication of The Courier Express, in June of 2013, Mark Michael and Timothy Kephart of Morrisdale were convicted at trial in federal court for conspiracy to commit bank fraud for their involvement in a $3.6 million check-kiting scheme while employed at Dart Trucking. Michael was the chief financial officer of Dart Trucking and Kephart was the chief operating officer. Dart Trucking had offices in Clearfield and Columbiana, Ohio.
In September of 2013, Michael was sentenced to serve 30 months in federal prison.
Tuesday, the hiring of Michael was also officially rescinded by the commissioners.
Evans replaces former Deputy Controller Kathleen Miller — whose last day was on Aug. 24.