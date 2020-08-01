The Clearfield County Courthouse and Annex buildings closed at noon on Friday as Commissioners John Sobel and Tony Scotto confirmed someone tested positive for COVID-19.
A press release was issued by the commissioners Friday morning that stated it was closing for “COVID-19 precautionary measures.”
In an interview with Sobel and Scotto, the duo stated someone who “works in the courthouse and other county governmental offices has tested positive.”
Sobel — who also stated they cannot legally give the name of the employee — said they found out about the positive test Friday morning and the decision was made to close the buildings at noon.
“Folks were very cooperative and it’s been going very smoothly,” Sobel said.
Due to the closure, Sobel and Scotto said a deep cleaning would be done of the buildings and they would be closed for the rest of Friday.
“It will reopen Monday at the normal time,” Sobel said.
Later Friday afternoon, the commissioners gave another press release with further information.
“The state Department of Health has contacted that individual and will be conducting contact tracing,” the release stated. “Anyone who is judged to have been in close contact with this individual during the past week will be contacted by the Department of Health and advised to quarantine.”
The release also states if you were in the Courthouse or Annex within the past week, the commissioners and DOH recommend getting a COVID-19 test only if you experience relevant symptoms — fever, cough, loss of taste/smell and/or unusual fatigue.
“The commissioners also wish to remind everyone to wear a mask when in public spaces — especially indoors,” the release said. “Masks are the first, best line of defense against virus spread.”