DuBOIS — Clearfield County District Attorney William A. Shaw Jr. has announced that the Clearfield County District Attorney’s Office will provide grant money to the City of DuBois in support of efforts to purchase a K9 drug dog to help fight the opioid epidemic in the community.
“I’m pleased and proud of the efforts of the City of DuBois, City Manager John “Herm” Suplizio, who is heading up this program, and the city council who supports it,” said Shaw. “These folks all recognize the problem that we have in our community and they are doing their very best to assist law enforcement in fighting this problem.”
Shaw said a drug dog is the latest tool for law enforcement in efforts to identify, investigate and prosecute drug dealers in the community.
Acquiring a K9 drug dog for drug detection and patrol is something the city has been contemplating for approximately two years.
“As we have stated in the past, we want to do our part to end the opioid drug epidemic,” said Suplizio. “Here in the City of DuBois and in the surrounding areas we feel this is one more tool that will help our dedicated officers do their job and make it a little easier to help us fight this epidemic. We still know we have a long way to go, but this is the first step.”
Suplizio expressed appreciation to Shaw for his help in the endeavor.
“If one person recognizes this problem, it’s our district attorney and he too, along with the city, wants to put an end to this crisis,” said Suplizio. “We’ve been telling the public for a long time now that we’re not going to put up with this any longer. It’s definitely a crisis in our community and having a dog to help us fight it will be a positive for the entire area.”
The $3,000 grant money comes from the county’s drug forfeiture account, said Shaw.
“It’s money that has been forfeited from drug dealers now being used to identify, investigate and arrest drug dealers,” said Shaw. “My goal is to outfit other police departments in the county with drug dogs. Having a drug dog is an invaluable asset for police officers doing a very, very difficult job.”
“Not only is there a cost to obtain the dog, train the dog, we have to completely outfit one of the police vehicles for the dog,” said Councilman Eddie Walsh. “It’s just really nice for Bill Shaw, the district attorney, to step forward and help us with this very expensive process. We would encourage any other groups or businesses, if you would like to help sponsor this dog, to step forward and come to City Hall and talk to Herm or myself or any city council person.”
Suplizio said the city’s next step is to select an officer to handle the K9 dog.
“At the same time, we know that there’ll be a lot of training,” said Suplizio. “The dog has to go through proper training. Then the dog and the handler have to go through training. I don’t want people to think that this will happen next week. It’s going to take several months and we will keep the public informed of where we are at in this process.”
“This is a reflection that we are going to fight back and my hat goes off to DuBois City and their leadership for helping us out,” said Shaw. “This is just the beginning, there’s more to come. So congratulations DuBois City.”