CLEARFIELD — The following deeds have been filed in the office of Clearfield County Register and Recorder Maurene Inlow from Sept. 27 –Oct. 2.
- Lynn D. Staudt, Donald Dale Staudt estate, Andrew James Staudt, and Richard L. Staud, Jr. to Richard L. Staudt, Jr., $1, Burnside Township.
- Daniel Duttry, executor, and Rosella A. Duttry Estate to Kristin D. Duttry, $63,500, Lawrence Township.
- Benjamin B. Troyer, Jr., Elizabeth E. Troyer and William K. Singer to Dennis B. Lauder and Rhonda C. Lauder, $15,000, Lawrence Township.
- Lester Norris Neeper and Betty I. Neeper to Lester Norris Neeper and Betty I. Neeper, $1, Pike Township.
- Earl L. Iraca, by agent, and Melanie L. Higgins, individual/aif, to Scott J. Weaver, $15,000, Bigler Township.
- David F. Manos, executor, and Doris G. Manos estate to Robert Campolong and Jennifer Campolong, $170,000, Lawrence Township.
- Helen L. Pinchock to Helen L. Pinchock and Debra R. Lindberg, $1, DuBois City.
- John Patrick Naugle and Cherie Lynn Naugle to Bethany Naugle, $250,000, Sandy Township.
- Laura J. Smith and Karen E. Hrin to Karen E. Hrin, $1, Sandy Township.
- Chester M. Bailor estate, Margaret Jean Miller, co-executor, Richard M. Bailor, co-executor, and Patricia Lee Harnett, co-executor, to Margaret Jean Miller and Bryan L. Miller, $1, Pike Township.
- Chester M. Bailor estate, Margaret Jean Miller, co-executor, Richard M. Bailor, co-executor, and Patricia Lee Harnett, individually and co-executor to Richard M. Bailor and Beverly I. Bailor, $1, Pike Township.
- Susan Bruce to Stephanie J. Marshall, $4544.51, Bell Township and Burnside Township.
- Jerry L. Bloom and Jennifer A. Bloom to Jennifer A. Bloom, $1, Curwensville Borough.
- Cornerstone Bible Church of Clearfield County Inc. and Gary Bailey Ministries, minister, to Clearfield County League on Social Services, $62,000, Lawrence Township.
- Margaret J. Eshelman and Edward R. Eshelman to Edward R. Eshelman, $1, Curwensville Borough.
- James E. Jordan and Lisa Jordan to Johnny B. Scott and Stacie L. Scott, $200,000, Lawrence Township.
- Enos J. Coblentz and Anna M. Coblentz to Emanuel J. Raber and Sarah J. Raber, $165,000, Brady Township.
- Steven P. Crowe and Diane Crowe to Peter K. Schenk and Tracey L. Schenk, $185,000, Sandy Township.
- Blaine D. Clark and Linda S. Clark to Randall E. Thomas and Carlee L. Thomas, $100,000, DuBois City.
- Susan Diane Griffin, successor trustee, and Dorothy Loop Living Trust to David A. Schwab and Emily A. Keen, $163,000, DuBois City.
- Henry B. Lefler, Dale R. Salada, Susan F. Salada, and Lisa M. Lefler to Eric C. Swope, $235,024.50, Brady Township.
- Michele L. Triponey, by aif, and Russel G. Triponey, aif, to Teague Kolar, $100,000, DuBois City.
- Robert L. DeSalve and Wendy S. DeSalve to Thomas R. Woodrow, $49,000, Sandy Township.
- Catherine Farr, individually and executrix, Florence C. Luther estate, John E. Farr, Joseph J. Kuniski and Mary Kuniski to Wish Properties LLC, $38,000, DuBois City.
- Kenneth A. Sheerwood and Carolen Sherwood to Kenneth Allen Sherwood II and Stacey Lee Sherwood, $1, Huston Township.
- James A. Schwab and Yolanda Schwab to William E. Richard and Kristen L. Richard, $30,000, Sandy Township.
- Nicole Graham to Shane Graham and Helen Graham, $1, Morris Township.
- Jeffery M. Rauch and Lynda Hudson to Broc Bell and Molly Irwin, $175,000, Boggs Township.
- Tammy R. Buckles Steel and Michael Steele to David A. Whitehouse Jr., $1,500, Sandy Township.
- Gaither-Conrad LLC to Hoanh Van Nguyen, $65,000, DuBois City.
- Jeremiah J. Keck to David D. Brocious and Stacey A. Brocious, $148,000, Sandy Township.
- J.P. Smith LLC to David Nicholls and Mary Ann Nicholls, $71,000, DuBois City.
- DuBois Bonanza Inc to Guo’s Enterprises Inc, $1, Sandy Township.
- Mary R Larimer, by aif, and Cheryl A. Garrison, aif, to Dillan A. Riley and Jessica D. Robbins, $92,000, Bloom Township.
- Anthony L. Fenice and Annette Fenice to Matthew J. Mroczka and Maribeth Mroczka, $1, Sandy Township.
- Blue Sky PA LP, by general partner and Blue Sky PA GP LLC, general partner to John A. Berry, Whitney A. Diven, and James R. Diven III, $11,995, Beccaria Township.
- Elaine S. Richards, by aif, Gary M. Lingle, aif, and Ronald M. Lingle, aif to Michael R. Astorino, $171,000, Pike Township.
- Angela L. Williams, administratrix and Richard L. Williams estate, to Caleb L. Marshall and Michael A. Kustenbauder, $45,000, Irvona Borough.
- Quicken Loans, Inc., to Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, $1, Karthaus Township.
- Carol A. Williams to Sabrina Haggans, $67,000, Decatur Township.
- Elizabeth Ann Schnarrs, by agent, and Robert H. Schnarrs, agent to Chrstopher Scnarrs and Kimberly A. Schnarrs, $85,000, Morris Township.
- Michael John Roselli and Kristen Roselli to Ronald J. Spadaro and Jane M. Spadaro, $1, DuBois City.
- Raymond G. Ankney II, Raymond G. Ankney and Dorothy L. Ankney to Joshua J. Berndt, $1, Houtzdale Borough.
- Rudolph F. Dregallo to David A. Whitehouse Jr, $500, Sandy Township.
- Elizabeth S. Williams, individually and executrix, William J. Williams estate, Lorraine S. Williams, individually and executrix, Barry L. Williams estate, Delores D. Williams, David R. Williams, and Diane Williams to Ples Malolo LLC, $110,000, Gulich Township.
- Mount Nittany Medical Center to Daniel Moore, $25,480, Bradford Township.
- Clearfield County Sheriff, Michell L. Schurr by sheriff sale, Riverview Bank, at the suit of/successor/Schurr property, and Clearfield Bank and Trust Co, at the suist of Schurr property, to Harry N. Haley, $20,818.88, Grampian Borough.
- Robert Hipps and Nancy L. Hipps to Dennis K. Johns and Pamela L. Johns, $18,600, Pike Township.
- Teresa Ann Turner, executrix, and Marlene L. Graham estate to Jeffrey S. Barner and April N. Barner, $45,000, Clearfield Borough.
- Eric K. Woolridge and Leigh D. Woolridge to Jeri Webster, $91,900, Clearfield Borough.
- William M. Hand and Virginia Gail Hand to Roger W. Hamilton, $10,000, Lawrence Township.