CLEARFIELD — Clearfield County Jail got hit with a $56,898 medical bill for an inmate according to Clearfield County Controller Charles Adamson at this week’s meeting of the Clearfield County Prison Board.
Adamson said the bill was from UPMC Altoona for a single inmate and dates back to 2020. He said the Clearfield County Commissioners tried to get the bill lowered but the hospital wouldn’t budge — so the county had to pay the entire amount.
President Judge Fredric J. Ammerman said for years whenever an inmate is facing expensive medical costs, the courts have released the inmate, at least temporarily, so the county isn’t stuck paying the medical bills.
Warden David Kessling took responsibility for the cost.
“In this case, we at the jail could have done a better job,” Kessling said. “We dropped the ball.”
Kessling said the situation arose because an inmate was getting treatment from his private doctor and the jail was required to transport the inmate to his doctor to get treatment.
While the inmate was at his doctor’s appointment, tests were done on the inmate and he was then admitted to the hospital and had an operation.
“It is really a shame,” Ammerman said.