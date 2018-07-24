Central Pennsylvania Community Action, Inc. is accepting applications for rental, utility, and mortgage assistance through the 2018-2019 Housing Assistance Program [HAP].
The program, funded by the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services, through Clearfield County, serves to assist qualified applicants who are having difficulty making monthly rent payments, utility payments, or mortgage payments.
“CPCA is happy to be serving Clearfield County with the Housing Assistance Program,” said Susan Hawthorne, CPCA Executive Director, “There is enormous need here for such assistance, and this program falls in line with what CPCA has been doing for more than 50 years.”
HAP does have certain restrictions and applicants must meet certain qualifications for the program. Funds are limited. For more information, please contact CPCA at 814-765-1551.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.