CLEARFIELD — The inmate population at the Clearfield County Jail is again increasing, according to Warden David Kessling who reported the data at Tuesday's Clearfield County Prison Board meeting.
After several months of lower than usual inmate populations due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the population is again increasing.
After dropping to 105 inmates last April — the lowest population the jail has had in years — Kessling reported there are now 160 inmates at the Clearfield County Jail.
"It's been steadily increasing to capacity and it's past capacity now," Kessling said.
Capacity is 151 inmates, according to a previous article in The Progress, a partner publication of The Courier Express.
Overcrowding has long been a problem at the jail, forcing the county to house inmates in surrounding counties at a significant additional cost.
Commissioner Dave Glass said there appears to be an increase in pre-trial detainees at the jail.
Clearfield County District Attorney Ryan Sayers said his office has been trying to keep bail set at reasonable levels so defendants can post, but he said when there are serious crimes they have to ask for higher bail amounts.
Kessling gave the housing report for the jail for the month of July. He said the month started with 129 inmates, 149 were committed, 140 were released, 4,292 prisoner days served, 138 average in house population, 145 average daily population and ended the month with 138 inmates.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Kessling said the jail has not restarted its work release program, but he said they have added a few companies in the Clearfield area who are willing to take inmates on work release when it becomes available.
In other business, Glass reported the McClure Company is performing a free assessment of the facilities at the Clearfield County Jail and will be using a report on what needs to be done. Glass said the company has done work in the area, including a project with the Clearfield Area School District. He said the company specializes in energy savings but can do other work as well.
"We will see where that leads," Glass said, "At least we will be getting some data on what exactly we are looking for at the jail," Glass said.