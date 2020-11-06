CLEARFIELD — The Clearfield County Jail became aware of a staff member who tested positive for COVID-19 on Nov. 5, according to a statement released by Clearfield County Commissioners Thursday.
The statement, released on behalf of the Clearfield County Prison Board, said Warden David Kessling immediately put the facility on lockdown following the positive case, and no in-person visitations will be allowed for the time being. The jail has had COVID-19 safety protocols in place since March, and those will be followed rigorously, the statement says.
The Center for Disease Control (CDC) recommended contact tracing, isolation and testing protocols that should be followed. The CCJ will keep the public informed of any additional developments.