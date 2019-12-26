BROCKWAY — The Clearfield County K-9 Response Team joined fellow team member Rachel Lockwood at the Brockway Center for Arts and Technology to demonstrate the capabilities of their dogs.
As part of the Tree of Giving project completed by the school, the K-9 team agreed to give the demonstration. The service project raised money and items for Lockwood’s dog training service, Purrfect Zeus Dog Training, which led her to the K-9 Response Team.
Many of the dogs on the response team are certified through the American Working Dog Association.
The Clearfield K-9 Team has many dogs that are all trained for different types of emergencies. Some are trained to sniff out specific kinds of drugs, some can sniff out weapons and firearms, others are trackers, and Zeus a cadaver dog and can go off leash.
“Our team is so diverse, we’re the only team in central Pennsylvania that has a dog that can pretty much do everything,” State Constable Butch Mann said.
Mann also has dogs certified and on the K-9 Team. Mann said most teams only have dogs that can do one thing, like search and rescue, or protection. The Clearfield team has a dog to cover each field.
Zeus is Lockwood’s dog, and is one of the only dogs in the area who can be let off leash to track a missing person, and is the only dog willing to search for cadavers. Lockwood explained that most dogs don’t like the smell a dead body has, and won’t follow the smell. It’s not something that a dog can be trained to do if they don’t want to, but Zeus will do it. He can also find someone without a scent article, only using human scent.
When Zeus is looking for someone, Lockwood stressed the importance of staying in one place once he, or any search dog, has found them. Once Zeus finds his target, he will leave and run back to Lockwood to alert her. He will continue to run back and forth between the missing person and Lockwood to lead her closer and closer to them. If the person moves or tries to follow Zeus, he will have to re-track them all over again.
“If you ever get lost, don’t move from that spot, because that makes it ten times harder if you go and move. So if you ever happen to see Zeus, don’t move or follow him,” Lockwood said. “Don’t ever follow a dog that is off leash and has Search and Rescue stuff on. Their goal is to come back to us and let us know they found you.”
The dogs trained on the Clearfield team are not trained with treats as rewards. Instead, they are trained with tennis balls. When they are learning a skill, the reward they are given is a tennis ball to play with. When they are looking for someone, they are trained to think that person has a tennis ball for them, according to Lockwood.
“This is their whole goal in life, it’s looking for the person who, in their mind, has the ball. When the dog first starts out in training, the person that we have hidden will throw the ball once the dog finds them,” Lockwood said.
Another unique dog on the team is Xena, who is the only dog in the area trained to do tracking while on a boat. This allows the team to search for victims lost or stranded in a body of water.
“Where we live, we can train our dogs urban, mountain, water, whatever. If we can think it, no matter how crazy, we practice it,” Mann said.
Mann also has Trooper, who is trained as a protection dog. He is trained so if Mann were to be hurt during a situation, Trooper would be able to continue on with someone else, and still protect them as he would Mann.
To demonstrate this, Mann gave Trooper’s leash to Lockwood, and put on a bite suit. Trooper was given his command to protect, and Mann began trying to “attack” Lockwood. Trooper did all he could to keep Mann away from Lockwood while she held his leash.
The Clearfield K-9 Response Team serves a wide area around the state, and sometimes into other states because of their capabilities.
“This is not a hobby to us, this is a lifestyle,” Mann said.