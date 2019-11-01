DuBOIS — The movie, “Shooting Heroin,” directed by Clearfield County native Spencer Folmar, will premiere in DuBois at the Reitz Theater on Saturday.
The doors to the theater will open at 6 p.m. and the film will begin at 7 p.m. Tickets can be purchased in advance online at www.heroinfilm.com or at the door the night of the show.
There will also be a question and answer period with writer/director Folmar and actor/producer Pat Romano Jr. following the film at the Gateway Cafe in DuBois. Light appetizers and a cash bar will also be provided.
“Shooting Heroin” is a film about the opioid epidemic facing much of the country right now. The movie follows the struggles of a small town that has enough and decides to ban together to fight against the heroin epidemic.
“It affects everyone whether they realize it or not,” Folmar said.
Folmar was inspired to begin writing this film after visiting his home in Clearfield County about three years ago. He found out several of his classmates had died for reasons related to the opioid crisis and had his eyes opened to the epidemic in rural America.
“I think most of the country isn’t aware of just how bad the opioid epidemic is, and that’s why I made this, just to bring light to how bad this subject is,” Folmar said.
It has taken three years since the original conception of the idea to the debut of the film. It was shown in a couple other local theaters in Clearfield County, bringing in 1,000 people at one showing.
The movie itself was filmed about a year ago in Clearfield and Centre counties. Though the main cast is mostly from Hollywood, they had many extras from around the DuBois area.
“It’s really meaningful to me, it’s a personal story. A lot of our cast is from Hollywood, but it was important to show my hometown accurately and share this story with the world,” Folmar said.
Folmar would like to thank his hometown and everyone who make this film possible, and everyone at the Reitz Theater for making it possible to have this showing before the movies debuts nationally.