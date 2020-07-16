Clearfield County has received $7.1 million in COVID-19 grant funds to help local businesses, non-profits, and municipalities with the costs associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.
Commissioner Tony Scotto announced at this week’s commissioners meeting that the county has been awarded $7,157,429 Coronavirus Aid Relief and Economic Securities Act.
The county is using a portion of the funds to upgrade the computer software in the prothonotary’s office to allow the public to remotely access public documents without going to the courthouse.
The commissioners approved the agreement with Telesoft Inc. for the use of the software.
Scotto also said the county is considering purchasing equipment that could measure the body temperature of those entering the courthouse as a screening method for the coronavirus.
One of the most important aspects of the grant is funding for small businesses, Scotto said. The exact amount that would be going to small businesses is not yet known because the program does have flexibility and if there is a large demand for funds from small businesses, more could be allocated toward small businesses.
This includes offsetting the loss in revenue due to the COVID-19 emergency.
“The important thing is the funds have to be spent by Dec. 31,” Scotto said.
Commissioner Dave Glass said the county is in the process of setting up an online application form.
Commissioner John Sobel said the commissioners are still setting up the small business program. He said the program rules are in constant flux and the federal government has already changed the rules since the county applied for the grant. Sobel asked for the public’s patience.
“Please be patient,” Sobel said. “This is a work in progress for us as well.”
Sobel said they will be making announcements in the near future.
“Our intent is to get the money out to the community,” Sobel said.
Local municipalities will also be able to apply to the county for grant funds to offset expenses related to COVID-19. These expenses include the purchase of protective equipment and gear for employees, and the purchase of electronics and video equipment to hold meetings remotely.
However, unlike small businesses and non-profits, local governments cannot use the grant funds to offset losses in revenue due to the COVID-19 emergency, Glass said.
Glass said the county is holding a webinar for local municipalities on the program on Friday starting at 9:30 a.m.
The county has already sent out emails to all the municipalities on the webinar but if any municipality did not get the email they should contact the county commissioners.
The county has also allocated funds for increasing broadband internet access to underserved areas. But Glass said the problem is the money has to be spent by Dec. 31, which is difficult for projects such as this.
He said there is a couple of broadband projects the county is partnering with the North Central Regional Planning and Development Commission that they think they can get done in time.