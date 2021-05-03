CLEARFIELD — Clearfield County is now soliciting applications for affordable housing activities to be funded by the Clearfield County Affordable Housing Fund.
These projects increase the availability of quality, affordable housing for county residents, whose annual income is less than the median income of the county.
Types of projects that would be considered for funding include owner-occupied rehabilitation, rental rehabilitation, first-time home buyer programs, housing counseling programs, emergency repair programs, elderly, special needs and disabled housing, veterans housing, new home construction, land banks, transitional housing, homeless shelters, community stabilization programs, foreclosure prevention, emergency rental assistance and bridge loans for rental housing development.
These funds can be used to match federal, state and/or local program funds for affordable housing initiatives in Clearfield County. Eligible applicants include municipal governments, housing and/or redevelopment authorities, or other related agencies, nonprofits and/or developers. Individuals are not eligible.
Program guidelines and application are available upon request by contacting the Redevelopment Authority of Clearfield County (RACC), 212 E. Locust St., Suite 128A, Clearfield, PA 16830 or 814-765-5149. All applications are due back to the RACC by May 18, 2021 before 4 p.m.