Today

Generally cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. High near 65F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight

Overcast with rain showers at times. Low 57F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.

Tomorrow

Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. High 79F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.