PENFIELD — The 2021 Clearfield County Youth Field Day welcomed sunny weather and around 85 participants ages 7-14 to Camp Mountain Run on Saturday.
Event Co-Chairwoman Heidi Harvey said Youth Field Day, hosted by Pennsylvania Wildlife Habitat Unlimited (PWHU), has been held for at least 25 years, every year except for 2020, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
PWHU is more than 35 years old, promoting youth activities, conservation and education.
The day offered nine stations for youth to travel to, each one teaching them something different and allowing them to partake in an outdoor-related activity. This year’s stations included owl pellets, birds of prey, boating, ropes and rigging, rifle, shotgun, archery, stream study and fishing.
New to field day this year is the ropes and rigging endeavor, said Harvey.
“We try to teach them in a hands-on way as much as we can,” she said.
Children and teens were seen boating on the lake, shooting bow and arrows and shotguns for a bullseye, learning about owls and other birds under a pavilion, experimenting with how to cut a rope using different tools, aiming to catch a fish and more.
Youth were separated into several groups that rotated through each station, using the group names bald eagle, pheasant, deer, owl, bear, fox, duck, elk and turkey.
Group leaders included Mandy Camuso, Andy Kalgren, Joe and Dawneen Good, Faith Clark, Terry Buhite, Greg Myers, Eddie Boring, Mike and Sarah Hammer, Don and Kathy Schmidt, Brittany Volosky, Chris Uren, Nikki and Breden Fulkerson, Nate Benton and Bob Wilson.
The Bennetts Valley Rod and Gun Club handled the day’s kitchen duties, said PWHU Secretary Beth Giese. Each participant was given a T-shirt, as well as a goodie bag related to nature/wildlife/conservation, Giese said.
PWHU raises the funds to cover the cost of renting the property, as well as the T-shirts and food, she noted.
“Many thanks to all of the volunteers who help and teach at Camp Mountain Run, and who get the grounds and buildings all ready for us,” said Giese.