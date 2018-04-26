CLEARFIELD — The state has approved opportunity zones for Clearfield Borough, DuBois City and Sandy Township — and they now go before the federal government for final approval, announced Commissioner John Sobel at a recent commissioners meeting.
Sobel said the state Department of Community and Economic Development and Gov. Tom Wolf have both signed off on the opportunity zones.
Opportunity zones give those who invest in businesses within the opportunity zones a reduction on their federal capital gains taxes in an effort to draw companies to those areas, Sobel said. The opportunity zones do not impact local tax revenue, Sobel said.
“We are hoping this will give these areas a shot in the arm as far as economic development,” Sobel said.
The state has approved two locations in each of the three municipalities for opportunity zones, but which locations the state approved is not yet known Sobel said.
The opportunity zones now go before the U.S. Treasury Department for approval in May, Sobel said. Once it is approved by the treasury, Sobel said they would have more information.
