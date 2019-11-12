DuBOIS — Dr. Jeffrey Rice and Patrick Domico of Clearfield County, and St. Marys Area High School Ecology Club Advisor Jamie Caskey of Elk County, were among three of 10 people recognized at the 2019 PA Wilds Annual Dinner and Awards at the DuBois Country Club.
Clearfield County Rice accepted the “Greatest Places Award” for The Depot at Doolittle’s, referring to the honor as “very unexpected and humbling.”
Rice said he appreciates what the PA Wilds stands for. He also thanked township and city officials, as well as all of his employees and customers.
“This year, over 20,000 people have visited the exhibit, many from out of town,” he said. “I hope it continues to grow.”
Gaining a lot of laughs from the crowd, Rice gave a special “thank you” to Santa Claus, who introduced him to his first train set, and Steven Spielberg for creating the Jurassic Park movies, contributing to his fascination of dinosaurs.
It’s a goal of his, Rice said, to help bring tourists into the area, and encourage them to stay and see other communities in the PA Wilds region.
His next project, Rice says, is a brontosaurus addition to the dinosaur exhibit, which he hopes to be completed in spring 2020.
Another Clearfield County man — Patrick Domico of Curwensville — was recognized at the banquet, this time for his efforts in conservation and stocking the West Branch of the Susquehanna River with trout.
Domico received the “Individual Conservation Stewardship Award” for his organization “Squirrel Tails for Trout,” in Clearfield and Curwensville.
During his speech, Domico said he can remember spending many years on the river, and it has been a pleasure to make it a better place. Goals of the fundraiser include getting people and families “hooked on fishing in the PA Wilds,” and also offering events like the 44th Kid’s Fishing Derby, held in April.
Elk County St. Marys Area High School math teacher and Ecology Club Advisor Jamie Caskey received the “Inspiring Youth Award” for her efforts in in teaching students the importance of the outdoors and keeping the PA Wilds beautiful.
During her speech, Caskey said she hopes that in five or 10 years from now, she will see her former students at a PA Wilds banquet, contributing to the same causes.
Elk County and the PA Wilds provide many opportunities to observe ecology and the environment, Caskey said.
“(The club) is a real service to the area and the community,” she said. “They are learning valuable lessons about science, the outdoors, wildlife and what they can do to keep those things good and healthy.”
In partnership with Elk County Conservation District, students go on several trips, conducting cleanups at local parks or along the Clarion River or visiting the Elk Country Visitor Center in Benezette, Caskey said. Club members also undertake their own activities, such as the pollinator garden at SMAHS as a beautification project and installing bird boxes.
SMAHS Ecology Club students have also competed in the “Envirothon” competition, Caskey says, where some have went to the state level. Students learn about topics such as chemistry of the land and the biology of animals.