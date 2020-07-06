CLEARFIELD — While many area businesses were shut down during the coronavirus pandemic, others deemed as “essential businesses” were going strong. Grocery stores in the area have been dealing with an influx of customers since March, as restrictions were also put in place to keep shoppers safe.
Drew Rowles of J.G. Food Warehouse in Clearfield said they’ve been extremely busy, stating most of the in-store traffic is taking place during the early morning hours.
“People are coming in earlier and not shopping near as much,” Rowles said about the early days of the pandemic.
During the pandemic, Rowles said they dropped their hours by one each day in the evening, closing at 9 p.m. instead of 10 p.m.
“It gives us a little time ... to get some more cleaning stuff done,” Rowles said. “That’s a big thing for us. We want to make sure that people feel safe when they come in.”
Rowles said he can’t thank customers enough for being understanding in this situation.
“It’s really amazing,” Rowles said. “People are very understanding about and everybody understands you’re doing the best that you can. People are aware of that and they’re aware there’s going to be shortages on things where the lines are going to seem to take a little bit longer.”
When possible, Rowles said they try to make an empty register in between to accommodate safe spacing.
The staff at J.G. has been great, Rowles said.
“We have some really good employees,” he said. “They’re up for anything. There’s never any complaints and people just go with the flow.”
While Clearfield County turned green on May 29, Rowles said employees there will still continue to wear masks as a safety precaution.
“We will continue to have sanitizing wipes by the door for the carts,” he said.
J.G. will still ask for shoppers to wear a face mask, however, they “will not insist on it.”
“We want to thank our customers and express our appreciation for their patience for their kindness for others,” Rowles said. “It makes you proud to be in Clearfield after all of this. It’s just a wonderful community and the people that live here are top notch. They care about each other and it’s a small town ... people always talk about living in a small town. Well, this is a perfect example why. Everybody cares about everybody else and it’s wonderful. So much (kindness) has been demonstrated through this whole thing.”
Dusty Hess of Save A Lot in Clearfield also said they’ve been quite busy and are adapting like everyone else.
“We have good help and we reached out for help in the beginning to make sure our shelves were full,” Hess said.
Hess said they’ve also dealt with companies they’ve never dealt with before, as they, too, have dealt with shortages.
“Other than that, it’s been smooth sailing,” Hess said. “My cashiers, they’re the greatest and they’ve been working really hard ... we just deal with whatever situation is handed our way and we deal with it as quick as possible and as good as we can.”
Hess said customers have been extremely understanding.
“Our local customers, they come in and they’ve been really good,” Hess said.
Save A Lot did not change hours as they continue to serve the community.
“It has to be teamwork to get through anything,” Hess said.
“We just thank everyone,” Hess said.