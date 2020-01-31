FALLS CREEK — The Clearfield-Jefferson Counties Regional Airport Authority approved the airport’s 2020 budget at Friday’s meeting.
Total income for 2020 is listed at $882,088, which represents a $45,563 increase over last year’s figure of $836,525.
A breakdown of the income for 2020 includes $41,000 for concession fees –airline; transient fees, $4,250; building/land rents, $189,448; fueling income, $629,045; maintenance income, $1,895; and $16,450 for other services.
Total expenses are anticipated to be $1,112,088. Expenses for last year’s budget were $1,103,075.
The allocation from Jefferson County for 2020 is $155,000; Clearfield County, $60,000; and $7,500 each from DuBois and Sandy Township.
The authority also approved a resolution to pay a civil penalty to the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection.
Airport Manager Bob Shaffer explained that the airport acquired a civil penalty from the DEP in connection with its sewage treatment facilities over a three-year period.
Shaffer said the penalty primarily had to do with pH discharges, where they had to raise the chlorine to kill the fecal bacteria, and then the chlorine discharge was significantly higher than it was permitted to be.
“Things had changed through that process and one of the things that we did was then installed a dechlorination chamber at the end of the outfall. And so that has solved our problem,” said Shaffer.
However, because of the ongoing nature prior in a three-year period, the airport was levied a penalty by the DEP. After negotiation, the payment was determined to be $2,800.
The authority accepted a resolution to make the payment.