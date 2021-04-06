FALLS CREEK — The Clearfield-Jefferson Counties Airport Authority is in the process of selecting an engineer, a requirement by the Federal Aviation Administration.
The FAA provides for a period of five years to conduct an engineering selection and, in the past, the authority has done that, DuBois Regional Airport Manager Bob Shaffer said at the authority’s most recent meeting.
“We’ve prepared for that for the coming five years, we don’t have any large projects, just the annual projects that will utilize our funds available,” said Shaffer.
Shaffer said the authority recently advertised for an engineer and received two submittals.
“My intention is to establish a meeting with each one of those entities, since there’s only two and bring them in for a presentation to any authority members who are so interested in hearing their presentation and a lot of questions and answers,” said Shaffer.
The decision on the authority’s part is not based on cost, said Shaffer, it’s based on expertise and their knowledge of what the authority does or is proposing to do.
Additionally, Shaffer said April will be busy with the annual FAA Part 39 inspection.
“Last year, due to COVID, we didn’t have that inspection,” said Shaffer. “So we have one this year, which will be like double duty. We’ll be doing a two-year inspection, traditionally when it’s only annual. So that’s going to take some time out of both (administrative secretary) Bonnie (Sylvester) and I’s schedule to prepare and make sure we’re up to snuff for that.”
Once they get through that, Shaffer said there will be more time to dedicate to the selection of an engineer.
“My goal would be to make a recommendation to the authority, make a decision at the June meeting,” said Shaffer.