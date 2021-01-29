FALLS CREEK — The Clearfield-Jefferson Counties Airport Authority, at this month’s meeting, approved a four-year operations agreement with Southern Airways Express LLC, the Essential Air Service provider at DuBois Regional Airport (DUJ) with a total of 38 nonstop round trips per week for the period from Nov. 1, 2020 through Oct. 31, 2024.
Prior to the approval, airport Manager Bob Shaffer explained that every two years the U.S. Department of Transportation solicits bids from airlines for air service at the airport. In 2020, the airport received multiple bid proposals.
“It was the recommendation of the authority that Southern be the choice ... the federal DOT late in the contract did award that and to our surprise awarded it on a four-year agreement,” said Shaffer. “That (four-year) was rather unique. Morgantown and DuBois were the only ones to get a four-year agreement. Bradford, Altoona, Johnstown, with their awards to various airlines, they have only awarded two-year agreements.”
The contract with Southern Airways includes office space rental, hangar space, payment of landing fees and fueling fees. For 2021/2022, the authority approved increasing those fees by 3 percent. The fees for 2023/2024 will also be increased by 3 percent, which is similar to a cost of living increase, said Shaffer. The estimated yearly 2021/2022 is $203,717.04 and 2023/2024 is $209,828.55.
Chairman Jay Chamberlin said the authority is very happy with the continuation of Southern Airways as the EAS.
“Southern has provided incredible service with a consistency of low prices and reliability for our travelers in the Tri-County area and visitors coming here for business and leisure,” said Chamberlin.
Before the pandemic, for three years in a row, DuBois Regional Airport, along with partner Southern Airways, maintained significant growth to serve the Tri-County footprint of Clearfield, Jefferson and Elk counties.
More than 10,000 passengers were served in each calendar year 2018 and 2019, showing a 50-percent increase and 30-percent increase year-over-year.
Also within those two years, there were many record-breaking months for passenger counts, including more than 1,200 passengers served in July 2019. Within those two years, up to 65 percent of those travelers came from outside the Tri-County area to the region for leisure or business purposes making a large economic impact through lodging, recreation and spending in the local economies.
DuBois Regional Airport and Southern Airways still operate the full schedule of daily flights.
Flights on Southern Airways from DuBois to Pittsburgh or Baltimore range from $39-$79 depending on how far in advanced tickets are booked.
For the full schedule of flights to both airports with pricing information, visit www.duboisairport.com or www.iflysouthern.com.