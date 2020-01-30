FALLS CREEK — The Clearfield-Jefferson Counties Regional Airport Authority reorganized this month and welcomed two new members — Jason Ramsay and Scott North.
The authority ratified five-year appointments by the Clearfield County Commissioners, including Ramsay, Glenn Schuch and Joe Varacallo, and North by the Jefferson County Commissioners.
North, a native of Punxsutawney, has been employed by Penn Highlands Healthcare in the Human Resources Department. Prior to that, he served in the military for approximately 29 years.
“I want to thank the commissioners of Jefferson County for this opportunity,” said North. “It’s an honor to be here. I’ve been a customer of the airport over the years and I’m grateful for this opportunity. I hope to bring something of value to the table.”
Ramsay has been a Treasure Lake resident for approximately 10 years.
“What brought me to this community was actually this airport,” said Ramsay. “I used to be an engineer flying all across the nation and this was well connected. I’ve flown and noticed I love the customer service we have here and such. I understand that we are going through some changes and becoming very positive, so I want to help with those changes as much as I can. Currently, I’m a senior account executive for Motorola, handling all north central of PA.”
Jay Chamberlin was elected chairman to fill a one-year unexpired term of longtime authority member Rick Wise.
Varacallo was elected vice chairman for a two-year term.
Kay Dell’Antonio was elected assistant secretary/treasurer for a two-year term.
The law firm of Hanak, Guido and Taladay was appointed solicitor.
GAI Consultants Inc. was appointed engineer.