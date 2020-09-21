DuBOIS — In 2018, of the 17.7 million adults aged 18 or older who had a Major Depressive Episode, only 11.5 million, or 64 percent, reported that they received treatment, according to the National Survey on Drug Use and Health, in an annual survey released by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA).
The 2018 statistics are similar to percentages in 2009, 2015, and 2017, but it was lower than the reported percentages in 2010 and 2014, the survey showed.
“To promote widespread national observance, the Clearfield-Jefferson Drug and Alcohol Commission is leading a recovery event at the end of September, which features local churches, courthouses and municipality buildings lighting up with purple lights to support people in recovery,” said CJDAC Preventional Specialist Chelsea Clark, M.A.
This event is part of Recovery Month, a national observance, said Clark.
“The observance raises awareness of mental and substance use disorders, celebrates individuals in long-term recovery, and acknowledges the work of prevention, treatment, and recovery support services,” she said.
This year’s theme, “Join the Voices for Recovery: Invest in Health, Home, Purpose, and Community,” explores how integrated care, a strong community, sense of purpose, and leadership contributes to effective treatments that sustain the recovery of persons with mental and substance use disorders.
The observance will work to highlight inspiring stores that help thousands of people from all walks of life find the path to hope, health, and wellness, said Clark.
In addition, the materials support SAMHSA’s message that prevention works, treatment is effective, and people can and do recover.
Communities can improve the lives of those in recovery by extending opportunities for meaningful daily activities, such as jobs, school, volunteerism, family caretaking, or creating endeavors, said Clark.
Local communities can play a significant role in supporting those in recovery as they gain the independence, income, and resources necessary to fully participate in society.
“Mental and substance use disorders are prevalent in our community, and it’s imperative that individuals in Clearfield and Jefferson counties understand how to seek help,” said Clark. “Clearfield-Jefferson Drug and Alcohol Commission (CJDAC) is here to help you.”
Individuals are asked to please call the CJDAC to get help at 814-371-9002 or gethelpnow@cjdac.org.