DuBOIS — Following an investigation by the Forty-Fifth Statewide Investigating Grand Jury, a 44-year-old Clearfield man is facing drug-related charges.
Daniel Robert Peteuil, Daisy Street, Clearfield, has been charged with two felony counts of manufacture, delivery, or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, three felony counts of conspiracy –manufacture, delivery, or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver; and dealing in proceeds of unlawful activity and criminal use of communication facility, both felonies, according to a criminal complaint filed at District Judge Patrick Ford’s office in DuBois.
The Grand Jury conducted an investigation into the distribution of a variety of controlled substances in Clearfield County including heroin, lysergic acid diethyl amide (LSD), marijuana, methamphetamine, fentanyl, cocaine, suboxone and psychedelic mushrooms, under the leadership of Peteuil. The investigation involved the combined law enforcement efforts of the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General, the DuBois City Police Department, the Clearfield County Drug Task Force and the Clearfield County District Attorney’s Office.
Narcotics Agent Delores Morgan of the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General appeared before the Grand Jury and testified that on June 7, 2019, Cpl. Randall Young of the city police department initiated a traffic stop on a Chevrolet Malibu in DuBois. The car was owned and operated by Peteuil, according to court documents.
During the traffic stop, Young became aware that Peteuil was on parole in Pennsylvania. A short time later, another agent arrived and conducted a search of Peteuil’s car and a gun was allegedly located in his car. He was taken into custody and eventually incarcerated at the State Correctional Institution at Benner.
Also, during the execution of a search warrant, investigators recovered approximately 12.87 grams of heroin combined with fentanyl, 239.13 grams of cocaine, .022 grams of fentanyl, 3 hits of LSD, 102.08 grams of methamphetamine, 4 suboxone strips, 111 suboxone pills, 448.70 grams of marijuana and 12.32 grams of psychedelic mushrooms, according to court documents.
Additionally, $52,223.05 in various denominations of U.S. currency, two pistols, a Key-Tec P32 automatic handgun, a .22 caliber pistol and various rounds of ammunition were recovered. The Grand Jury learned that Peteuil has a prior felony conviction for possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. Accordingly, he is not permitted to possess nor own a firearm. The Grand Jury also learned that the Kel-Tec P32 automatic handgun had a fully loaded magazine inserted into the gun. However, a bullet was not chambered inside the barrel.
Also discovered during the search of Peteuil’s car was a receipt reflecting a payment of approximately $1,500. The payment was made by Peteuil to a local attorney for the purpose of providing legal services to an associate of Peteuil’s, who was arrested as a result of a traffic stop that occurred on May 16, 2019. The traffic stop resulted in the seizure of a large quantity of drugs, including 229.37 grams of marijuana, 33.79 grams of cocaine, 56.57 grams of methamphetamine, 665 stamped bags of heroin, 20 Xanax pill, 16 loaded syringes, as well as $9,024 in U.S. current. The associate of Peteuil said that the drugs had been placed by Peteuil, according to court documents.
The history and the role of Peteuil as a drug dealer was supported by the testimony of confidential sources who testified before the Grand Jury or whose information was provided to the Grand Jury by investigators.