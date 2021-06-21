DuBOIS — A 38-year-old Clearfield man has been placed in the Clearfield County Jail after he allegedly stole a DuSAN ambulance from Penn Highlands DuBois and led multiple police agencies on a chase throughout Sandy Township Sunday evening, according to a criminal complaint filed at the DuBois Magistrate office.
On Monday, Sandy Township Police charged Matthew Wilsoncroft, Elm Street, with two felony counts of aggravated assault, a felony theft by unlawful taking, three misdemeanor counts of recklessly endangering another person, misdemeanor counts of DUI (controlled substance), fleeing or attempting to elude an officer, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, resisting arrest, public drunkenness, and summary counts of reckless driving, driving while operator's privileges are suspended or revoked and failure to keep right. Bail has been set at $100,000.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, police were dispatched to meet with a man at 5:06 p.m. Sunday in the area of Doolittle's Station, located at 1290 Rich Highway. The caller told the 911 dispatcher that another man, later identified as Wilsoncroft, allegedly approached him and told him the Russians were trying to shoot him. Wilsoncroft was described to be wearing a gray T-shirt, in his 30s with short hair and was walking toward DuBois.
While responding to Doolittle's Station, police saw a man matching the description provided by the caller walking on Liberty Boulevard. When a police officer approached Wilsoncroft, identifying himself as a police officer, Wilsoncroft reportedly took off running down the middle of the travel lanes on Liberty Boulevard. One of the officers eventually caught up with Wilsoncroft, who was allegedly sweating profusely and did not believe that he was a police officer.
Police requested an EMS unit respond to examine Wilsoncroft, who was then transported to Penn Highlands DuBois Emergency Room by DuBois EMS for further evaluation, arriving at the hospital at 5:57 p.m. At 6:11 p.m., a staff member at PHH DuBois called 911 and reported that Wilsoncroft allegedly had stolen an ambulance owned by DuSAN EMS, the affidavit said.
At 6:16 p.m., a township police officer was flagged down by a DuBois EMS unit around Penn State DuBois campus. The crew told the officer that they saw the DuSAN ambulance traveling north on Route 255 toward McDonalds. The crew also noted that the ambulance almost struck their unit, the affidavit said.
At 6:17 p.m., a police officer saw the DuSAN ambulance driving north on Route 255 and activated the siren and overhead lights in an attempt to stop the vehicle. Wilsoncroft reportedly failed to stop the ambulance and continued traveling north on Route 255. At 6:21 p.m., another police officer took position as the lead police car in the vehicle pursuit. While attempting to pass the ambulance in the left lane, Wilsoncroft allegedly attempted to push the police car off the road and then attempted to rear end the patrol vehicle after it gained position in front of him, the affidavit said.
At 6:22 p.m., state police effectively deployed spike strips in the lane of the ambulance approximately 500 yards past the intersection of Sher De Lin Road in Sandy Township, causing the tires of the ambulance to deflate on the driver's side, the affidavit said. The ambulance slowed significantly but Wilsoncroft continued driving in the opposite lane of travel. Three vehicles, traveling south, had to brake and swerve onto the shoulder of the road to avoid being hit head-on by the ambulance, according to the affidavit.
At 6:25 p.m., a township police car was rear ended by the ambulance and it became disabled just past Mountain Run Road. The officer exited the patrol vehicle and attempted to arrest Wilsoncroft, who allegedly refused to listen to commands. The affidavit said Wilsoncroft, while in physical control of the ambulance, was reportedly under the influence of a drug or combination of drugs to a degree which impaired his ability to drive safely. His license was also reportedly suspended.
In addition to state police, DuBois City police assisted in the incident, said township police Chief Kris Kruzelak.
"All of the agencies involved did a phenomenal job keeping the public safe and getting the pursuit to an end without any further damage to property or any injury," said Kruzelak. "All of the officers did a really good job. The outcome was the best it could be."