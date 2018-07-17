DuBOIS — State police in Clearfield have filed charges against a 25-year-old Clearfield man who is accused of shooting an AK-47 from a moving truck on May 19 in the area of Rockton Mountain Highway while he was traveling west on Route 322 near the intersection with Route 153, Clearfield County.
Cody Cameron Graham, 46 Huston Lane, Clearfield, has been charged with misdemeanor counts of recklessly endangering another person, propulsion of missiles onto roadways, criminal mischief and disorderly conduct and a summary count of restrictions on alcoholic beverages.
According to an affidavit of probable cause filed at District Judge Patrick Ford’s Office in DuBois, Lawrence Township Police described to state police a video of Graham firing an AK-47 through an open window of a moving vehicle. Graham posted the video of himself on social media which was his Snapshot story that can be viewed for up to 24 hours.
“In the video, you can see the barrel of an AK-47 firing multiple rounds from the rifle in the direction of the woods/street signs,” according to the affidavit.
Graham stated in his video, “Here folks is an AK-47, 7.62. Shooting out the truck window, and here’s a big sign.” Graham had found more bullets in the truck and loaded them into the AK-47, the affidavit said.
The video also shows Graham’s face and he states something about his phone not working.
In the video, Graham also related that he saw a “cop car,” and that he didn’t think police would want him shooting an AK-47 out of the window of a V8 Ranger.
In the affidavit, the police said Graham advised that he made a bad decision that evening.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.