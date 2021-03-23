RIDGWAY — A Clearfield man has been charged following a 2019 traffic stop in Ridgway Borough.
Zachary Albert Quigley, 35, of Clearfield, is charged with the manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, a felony, three counts of possession of a controlled substance and four counts of the use/possession of drug paraphernalia, according to a criminal complaint filed at Magisterial District Judge James Martin’s office March 9.
Ridgway Borough police were near the intersection of Main and Broad streets Dec. 22, 2019, when the officer witnessed a Dodge Dart driving that had a nonfunctioning headlight, according to an affidavit of probable cause. A traffic stop was reportedly conducted on the top of Boot Jack Hill.
The driver of the vehicle and Quigley, the passenger, were questioned by police. The stories were allegedly inconsistent and led police to believe they may be trafficking illegal drugs. A plastic bag fell from Quigley’s person onto the ground, which he told police contained “half of a Xanax” that he did not have a prescription for, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
A search of the vehicle resulted in the alleged seizure of a Ziplock bag with powder residue, three straws with powder residue, one digital scale and $3,385. The vehicle was impounded, and K9 Officer Nando was deployed to the exterior. A secondary search resulted in the seizure of three clear plastic bags each with a powder substance, later positively identified as .82 grams of fentanyl, 1.1 grams of heroin, 2.95 grams of heroin and fentanyl (no amount specified), according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Quigley’s preliminary hearing is set for April 14 at Martin’s office.