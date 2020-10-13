RIDGWAY — A Clearfield man is facing drug charges following a Ridgway Township traffic stop in December 2019.
Zachary Albert Quigley, 34, of Clearfield, is charged with the manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, possession of a controlled substance and the use/possession of drug paraphernalia, according to a criminal complaint filed at Magisterial District Judge James Martin’s office Sept. 29.
The Ridgway Borough Police Department conducted a traffic stop Dec. 22, 2019. Quigley, the passenger of the vehicle, reportedly admitted to being in possession of a Xanax tablet. He also admitted to being on Pennsylvania State Parole at the time of the stop, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
A further search of the vehicle resulted in the seizure of one Ziploc bag of powder residue, three straws with powder residue, one digital scale and $3,385, according to the affidavit. The vehicle was impounded on Dec. 22, 2019, and K9 Officer Nando was deployed to the exterior, where he allegedly alerted to the presence of the odor of illegal drugs. Officers allegedly seized three clear plastic bags of fentanyl and heroin, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Quigley’s preliminary hearing is set for 1 p.m. Nov. 4.