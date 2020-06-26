Centre Elementary will be the home of the Soaring Heights School according to Superintendent Terry Struble of the Clearfield Area School District.
The school board on Monday voted to approve to lease the facility to Pyramid Healthcare for $7,000 per month.
Pyramid Healthcare’s Soaring Heights is a program for special needs and autistic students, Struble said. It is located along Leonard Street in Clearfield and the organization is looking to relocate it to the former Centre Elementary School.
There are about 50 to 55 students in the program, Struble said. But he said with the larger facility, Pyramid is hoping to expand the program and take on additional students now that they have the additional space.
It is a one year agreement renewable by two one year leases, for a total of three years, Struble said.
There also is a clause allowing the company to back out of the lease in case the state doesn’t allow students to return to school in the fall due to the COVID-19 emergency.
Pyramid will be responsible for the snow removal, garbage service, cutting the grass, and internet. The school district will pay for the utilities, according to Struble.
The school district will also receive a three percent discount for any of its students currently in the Soaring Heights program, and a five percent discount for any new students who enter the program.
The school district will also continue to use six classrooms in the former school as storage, Struble said.
The school district closed the elementary school about five years ago when it consolidated all of its facilities into Clearfield Area Elementary and the Clearfield Area Jr./Sr. High School.
For the past four years, New Story of Baltimore, Md. leased the building for its program for special needs students.
New Story paid $280,000 per year to lease the building, according to Struble.
“It’s not as lucrative as when New Story was there,” Struble said. “But at the same time, its a whole lot better than having the building sit empty and collect nothing.”
The school district didn’t include any lease revenue for the building in its 2020-21 budget. If the lease does go through, the school district will have $84,000 in extra revenue, Struble said.