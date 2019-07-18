CLEARFIELD — The public is invited to be part of the second National Night Out Block Party on Tuesday, Aug. 6 from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Cherry Street between Front and Second Street in Clearfield.
National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make neighborhoods safer, more caring places to live. National Night Out enhances the relationship between neighbors and law enforcement while bringing back a true sense of community. Furthermore, it provides a great opportunity to bring police and neighbors together under positive circumstances.
Millions of neighbors take part in National Night Out across thousands of communities from all 50 states, U.S. territories and military bases worldwide on the first Tuesday in August (Texas celebrates on the first Tuesday in October). Neighborhoods host block parties, festivals, parades, cookouts and various other community events with safety demonstrations, seminars, youth events, visits from emergency personnel, exhibits and more.
National Night Out is designed to:
- Heighten crime and drug prevention awareness;
- Generate support for, and participation in, local anti crime programs;
- Strengthen neighborhood spirit and police-community partnerships;
- Send a message to criminals letting them know that neighborhoods are organized and fighting back.
It is an evening of food, fun, public safety demonstrations and music by “Heaven Bound” for the entire community. Those attending will have the opportunity to explore public safety apparatus such as an ambulance, fire engine, mobile command unit, police car and more.
PennDOT will provide a bike rodeo for the youngsters in the CNB Bank Parking Lot off Cherry Street. Tickets for sale by the Clearfield Fire Department for a chicken bbq donation of $10.
The children will enjoy face painting, crafts, clowning around with the local clowns. Admission is free.