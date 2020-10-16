DuBOIS — Sandy Township Police have recently charged Elizabeth Ann Siple, 27, Barclay Street, Clearfield with a felony retail theft charge as a result of an incident which occurred at the Walmart store on Route 255, according to a criminal complaint filed at District Judge Patrick Ford’s office in DuBois.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, the police were dispatched to Walmart on June 15 after being called by the Walmart loss prevention officer, who reported a couple being involved in a shoplifting incident.
The affidavit stated that the woman, Siple, and a man were reportedly seen shopping inside the store when Siple was witnessed opening a box of baby wipes located inside her cart. Siple then allegedly transferred various other merchandise located in her cart inside the box of baby wipes to conceal the items.
The man then reportedly re-sealed the box with packaging tape and they proceeded to the self-checkout line.
Once at the self-checkout register, the couple allegedly swiped and paid for all of the items in their cart, including the box of baby wipes which now contained numerous other articles of unpaid merchandise.
After proceeding through the self-checkout line, Siple and the man allegedly exited the store past the last point of sale with the unpaid items, the affidavit said.
At this time, Siple and the man were confronted by Walmart loss prevention officers and escorted to their office, the affidavit said.
Once inside the loss prevention office, both Siple and the man reportedly admitted to concealing merchandise with the purpose of depriving the merchant of payment, the affidavit said. Items reportedly stolen totaled $120.07.
This will be Siple’s third offense for retail theft, the affidavit stated.