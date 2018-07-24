DuBOIS — Jessica Leala Jones, 38, 312 Moose St., Clearfield, pleaded guilty Friday to a misdemeanor one count of possession of drug paraphernalia and a summary count of restrictions on alcoholic beverages before District Judge Patrick Ford of DuBois.
A summary count of driving an unregistered vehicle was withdrawn.
The charges stem from an incident which occurred at 9:25 p.m. June 6 on West Park Avenue and South Third Street in the City of DuBois.
DuBois City Police Officer Zayne Rhed said he stopped Jones’ 2004 silver Jeep Liberty on South Third Street after observing that the registration expired in May 2018. When he stopped her vehicle on South Third Street and confirmed all other requested documents were current and valid, Rhed gave her a warning and advised her she was free to leave.
Rhed returned to the area of the front of his patrol car. With his emergency lights deactivated, he re-approached Jones on a mere encounter. He asked her if there were any illegal weapons or contraband inside of the vehicle that he needed to know about. She stated, “No.” He asked her if she had any objection to him searching the vehicle. She stated, “No, I don’t have any objections.”
He asked her to step out of the vehicle and she grabbed her purse as she was exiting the vehicle. He asked her if he could also search the purse for the mentioned items and she stated, “yes,” according to the affidavit.
Upon completing his search, Rhed found one white straw, one clear plastic baggie with trace amounts of a crystal like substance believed to be methamphetamine and a 750ml of Jaegermeister located in her purse, which was open. He located a small pink straw near the center console. He asked her if those items were used for snorting methamphetamine and she stated, “Yes.” The items were seized and secured in his patrol car.
As a result of her guilty plea, Jones was ordered to pay $604.25 in fines and costs and must serve one-year probation.
