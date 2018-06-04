BROOKVILLE — A Brookville native is climbing big mountains since she left her hometown, and inspiring others to do the same.
Sara Galbraith grew up on a Brookville farm, where her love for wide open spaces and outdoor adventures began.
She graduated from Lock Haven University in May, with a recreation management degree and a minor in psychology and environmental studies.
Growing up, she enjoyed riding her bike and running and kayaking, as well as playing high school sports, she said. It wasn’t until she attended LHU in 2014 that she ventured onto a rock climbing wall.
During the spring semester, Galbraith completed an internship with the University of Pennsylvania in the Campus Recreation Department and outdoor adventure and climbing program.
As part of her internship, Galbraith was given the chance to be a leader on an expedition at Zion National Park, which is something she says she will never forget. She worked with Jason Erdman, the assistant director of outdoor adventure and climbing, who acted as her supervisor. The two of them were the leaders of 10 other participants, having the chance to help shape beginning rock climbers.
A highlight of the trip for her, she said, was Angel’s Landing, one of the park’s most famous hikes, reaching more than 1,400 feet in height.
“One of my favorite things about being a leader in the outdoor profession is getting new people out there and giving them encouragement and support to try new things,” she said.
Outdoor activities can seem intimidating, but like other life challenges, you start small and just keep going, Galbraith said.
“I tell them about how everyone starts somewhere, and how when I started rock climbing I was terrified,” she said. “Everyone is at some point. I tell them to start with five feet, take it on in little increments.”
As part of her education, Galbraith has done many things, including going on rock climbing and backpacking trips, traveling around central Pennsylvania and organizing competitions as the Climbing Club president at LHU. Through the American Alpine Club, she was able to go to New Jersey and Colorado as well.
Galbraith plans to pursue a master’s degree in something related to her research on green exercise and the impact nature has on people physically and mentally, and eventually become a college professor. Being in nature tends to alleviate stress and make someone work harder in comparison to exercising indoors, she said.
Through her internship, Galbraith also earned her American Medical Group Association climbing wall instructor and wilderness first aid certifications, which allow her to assist in emergency situations while outdoors.
“I feel like I’ve been really lucky to get these opportunities,” she said. “The biggest thing I’ve realized (is) I’ve only been able to do these trips because of the connections I’ve made and the people I’ve met.”
Galbraith said when it comes to giving people advice on chasing their dreams, she’d encourage them to do things that are scary — like rock climb or even just move away from their hometown for a while and pursue a goal. She plans on living in small towns in the future, though, and is proud of where she came from.
“I would never trade living on the farm for anything — it taught me a lot of hard lessons and it made me a better teacher.”
