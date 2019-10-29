ST. MARYS — The St. Marys Rotary Club and St. Marys Parks and Recreation Department debuted a longtime project during Sunday’s annual Halloween Parade.
The newly-restored “Club House at Memorial Park” was formerly the Scout House, built by the SMRC in the 1950s, said club Secretary Vern Kreckel.
After the costumed children left the park, SMRC members gathered inside the Club House to gather up the remaining toys and bags of candy.
Local artist Ashley Denio painted the SMRC’s logo on the inside wall, as well as an American flag.
The Club House, a City of St. Marys project, will still serve as a meeting and activity place for local individuals, businesses and organizations, Kreckel said. The club decided to restore the building in August 2017, its new meeting place at 5:30 p.m. each Tuesday.
The Club House is the end result of a great partnership with Parks and Recreation, Kreckel said.
The building will be available for public use soon, said Parks and Recreation Manager Dani Schneider, adding that partnerships with local clubs and organizations are important.
The City is also hoping to hold more events in its off season, she said, and the Club House will be a great place to do so.