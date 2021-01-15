PUNXSUTAWNEY — CNB Bank celebrated a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the newest location in Punxsutawney Wednesday morning, holding a virtual ceremony to limit the number of people inside the bank lobby.
The new CNB location is 200 E. Mahoning St., in the heart of downtown Punxsutawney, offering easy access for businesses in town. The bank takes the place of PNC Bank which recently left the area.
Divisional President Dustin Minarchick and Marketing Manager Eric White were both present for the ceremony, sharing the mission and community dedication the CNB Bank team has. Minarchick and White both spoke to the small gathering in the lobby and to a larger audience via webcam that was set up to livestream the event.
Minarchick focused on CNB’s mission to stay community minded in each of the bank’s locations, and thanked the local chamber of commerce for its help in the event.
“We’re very excited for the new concept that we have brought to Punxsutawney with the relocation and renovation and we’re just happy to be a part of this great city and great community of Punxsutawney,” Minarchick said.
Minarchick then passed the spot in front of the webcam over to White, who will be acting as the regional manager for the area. He said the bank was excited to be there and making the announcement of the opening of their new branch.
“This is actually really, really groundbreaking for us because this is our first SMART Center,” White said. “Essentially what a SMART Center is, it’s our modern take on what a branch office should look like and feel like.”
He explained for those watching the live feed that the inside of the lobby is much more open than what most are used to seeing in a bank.
“We wanted to reduce barriers between our bankers and our customers, just to make you feel at home. We want our customers to come in, get a cup of coffee, and visit with the staff, so we’re looking forward to getting our doors open hopefully in the near future,” White said.
CNB also offers mobile deposit, allowing patrons to take photos of the front and back of their checks to deposit them. White also said the company has an online-based program that allows new members to switch over direct deposits and most pre-authorized transactions to a new bank account with CNB.
Punxsutawney Chamber of Commerce Director Bob Cardamone also briefly spoke to share how happy the chamber was to see another bank move into the location in the middle of town. He referred to CNB as being a cornerstone of the downtown area for a long time.
He also said they have been a great supporter of the community, sponsor for events, and he was glad to see them able to continue the economic growth of the community.