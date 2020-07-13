JOHNSTOWN – A resident of Coalport was indicted by a federal grand jury in Johnstown on a charge of violating federal firearms laws, United States Attorney Scott W. Brady announced today.
The one-count indictment named Kenneth J. Selvage, 59, of 759 Lyleville Road, Coalport, as the sole defendant.
According to the Indictment presented to the court, from on or about Jan. 24 to on or about Jan. 25, Selvage was allegeldy found in possession of a Mossberg .20 gauge shotgun and ten shells of ammunition. On June 16, 1999, Selvage was convicted in the Court of Common Pleas of Cambria County, Pennsylvania, of escape, which is a crime punishable by imprisonment for a term exceeding one year. Federal law prohibits persons who have been convicted of a crime punishable by a term of imprisonment exceeding one year from possessing firearms.
The law provides for a maximum total sentence of 10 years in prison, a fine of $250,000, or both. Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed is based upon the seriousness of the offenses and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant.
Assistant United States Attorney Arnold P. Bernard, Jr., is prosecuting this case on behalf of the government.
The Pennsylvania State Police and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives conducted the investigation that led to the Indictment in this case.
An indictment is an accusation. A defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.