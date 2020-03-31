RIDGWAY — Reflecting on permit activity in 2019, Ridgway Borough Code Enforcement Officer Mike Handley says it has always been one of his personal missions to spread the word that great things are happening and in store for the Ridgway area.
Joey’s Bakery’s new distribution location in the west end, the Sleepy Man Hotel airbnb and The Brew Bank Brewing Company on Main Street, Katering by Kate on Mill Street and Broad Street Boots all acquired permits in 2019.
Joey’s Bakery has been a staple in the borough for more than 50 years, Handley said, with the new investment going in an old 1800s building that was renovated.
Wilderness Trail Restaurant and Saloon, formerly Lumber Jacks, was abandoned for six or seven years before reopening recently, Handley says.
“There are a lot of improvements and investment going on in the borough,” he said.
The Creative Cup, which acquired a 2019 permit to move to its current Main Street location, helps bring the Main Street family together that much more, Handley adds. There are now two restaurants on each end of town, a coffee shop, stores and other businesses in between, allowing people to park and walk from one to the next.
“I’m trying to push collaboration in our town,” he said. “Everyone can collaborate with each other to make their business grow.”
There are several vacant storefronts left on Main Street, right in a high-traffic location for travelers and locals that typically sees around 10,000 cars pass through daily.
“Our goal is for people to want to move their family here,” he said. “Ridgway has so much to offer.”
Other new businesses or businesses that relocated or expanded in 2019 include Top Rank PC, Cameron and Elk Counties Behavioral and Developmental Program on Mill Street, Today’s Carpet and Furniture on Allenhurst Avenue, West Side Autowash and Mudbeard’s Bikes and Boards.
Some “coming soon” permits include NAPA on Main Street expanding its building, including incorporating 12 off-street parking spaces, Handley said. Ridgway VFW Post 5887 intends to rebuild a new family-friendly facility, hopefully by the beginning of spring or summer, and add 15-18 off-street parking spaces.