RIDGWAY — Ridgway Borough Code Enforcement Officer Mike Handley gave an update on several maintenance and blight control issues at the Sept. 21 meeting.
- Offers are being accepted for three Borough-owned properties — 310 Charles St., 312 Charles St. and 426 E. Main St.
- Action was taken concerning blighted properties in recent weeks, including demolishing a structure at 507 Rock St., which was majorly damaged in a structure fire.
- The roof and exterior components are failing at 500 Rock St., according to Handley’s report, so code enforcement action is underway.
- The property at 1043 N. Broad St. is reportedly vacant and abandoned, and 1047 N. Broad St. is a dilapidated structure, Handley’s report says.
- Notable upset sale property listings include 102 Depot St. and 813-815 N. Broad St.
Handley also noted that 19 building and zoning permit applications were received, and one zoning appeal is scheduled for 301-305 N. Broad St.
Several issues were addressed by code enforcement, including high grass and weeds, rubbish and garbage, motor vehicle violations and tire storage.
Police
Ridgway Borough Police Department Chief Ralph Tettis provided council with his report for August 2020, which included the department making 23 arrests, conducting 271 investigations and having 125 signal calls.
Police received 400 requests and complaints, according to Tettis’ report and issued 24 tickets. There were also 16 animal violations, four instances of doors being unlocked, 15 juvenile offenses one missing person instances and seven power outages reported.
The RBPD also investigated six traffic accidents, four auto thefts and 31 motor-vehicle violations, according to the report.