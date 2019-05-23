The Art Walk on the Block is coming, according to Downtown DuBois Revitalization Group Manager Dan Bowman.
“It’s our big spring event on Saturday, June 8, in downtown DuBois,” said Bowman at Wednesday’s DDRG Coffee and Commerce monthly event at Parkside Community Center.
Bowman said the DDRG and the DuBois Area Council on the Arts have been “working diligently” to prepare for the annual event, which will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
“One of the things I specifically want to emphasize is the need for community volunteers who could help us get set up, and also help us at the Art Walk,” Marianne Fyda, an organizer, told the Courier Express. “We need volunteers to help with children’s activities, sidewalk chalk, and more. We also need volunteers to man the information table and just be on call to troubleshoot in any areas where help is needed.”
So far, most of the Art Walk committee members are Art Walk artists, said Fyda, noting the following are needed:
- Businesses: These are needed to match up with an artist or two, to plan a sale or event or children’s activity, or all of this.
- Entertainers: To perform for an hour or two.
- Volunteers: To wear a costume to add some spice to Art Walk; to maintain the Art Walk Information Table in shifts; to distribute water bottles to artists, entertainers, etc.; and to plan or help with a children’s activity; and to check on Art Walk activities, to trouble shoot if needed.
- Art walkers: To attend and enjoy this event and support the community.
- Fyda said organizers would also like to recruit volunteers for future Art Walks to form a stronger committee.
“We need your energy and your ideas,” she said.
“We are looking for some good collaboration with our downtown businesses,” said Bowman. “We’re really promoting the fact that it’s the Art Walk, but we want people to take the opportunity to step foot into these host businesses who have done it from year to year and really take the opportunity to not only take in the arts in the downtown but also the businesses that are here, helping us out, and hosting all of these people coming from out of town because it is a wonderful collaborative effort between both of our groups, DACOTA, but also all the artists coming in and/or downtown businesses. We’re so grateful that our businesses take the timeout of their workdays, especially on a Saturday, to host this and stay open for us.”
For more information, visit the website www.duboisartwalk.blogspot.com or duboisareacouncilonthearts.com