DuBOIS — The Downtown DuBois Revitalization Group will host the next Coffee and Commerce meeting at 8 a.m. Wednesday at the Parkside Community Center, 120 W. Park Ave., DuBois, according to Executive Director Julie Stewart.
The public is invited to join downtown businesses and local residents, in addition to other interested parties, for this informal gathering, idea exchange, to share some good humor and gain some downtown knowledge, said Stewart.
Stewart also said to stay tuned for an evening version to be held later this month. If one time doesn’t work, persons can come at the other time.
The Downtown DuBois Revitalization Group works to enhance and provide direct services to improve commerce and economic opportunities, promote cultural and community assets, encourage rehabilitation and beautification of properties, and improve the overall quality of life throughout Downtown DuBois.
For more information, call Stewart at at 371-3064 or 591-2570.