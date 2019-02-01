RIDGWAY — Creative Cup owners Adam and Laurel Correll are taking a community-minded approach to their small business. Now, they’re inviting their customers to do the same with the introduction of a “pay it forward” board this year.
“I got the pay it forward idea from another coffee shop off of Instagram,” Laurel Correll said. “I just thought, ‘That’s a really cool idea,’ and some people seem to have thought it was really cool. I thought, ‘Will people even use it in this area?’ and we’ve had people use it.”
The premise is simple. Customers can buy a drink in advance for a future patron and put a note on the board. A later customer can come in, take a note and redeem it for the drink. The notes can be anonymous or include the name of the donor.
“A couple people I’ve needed to explain it but most of them get it,” Correll said, noting the idea goes hand-in-hand with how she and her husband try to run the business. “Adam and I want to be very community-minded when we think about how we’re going to do things at the coffee shop. We’re in this to do something good.”
Part of that commitment is a partnership with Tri-County Church.
“We also partner with the church ... so we want to make sure we’re bringing people in for those things too,” she said. “Feb 24, we’re going to be doing a night of worship. So far, the church is our only consistent (partner). Every Sunday we livestream their message here. Adam plays a song afterward and the church pays for free coffee.”
The business, which has been open for less than a year, is already actively hosting a multitude of classes and events ranging from paint and sips to free open mic nights.
“Most of our events seem to be doing pretty well,” Correll said. “I think it all depends on the event. We may be a little forward thinking for the town, which isn’t a bad thing. It’s just new. Some events, I think people are hesitant. It’s all about what’s been shown and hasn’t.”
On Feb. 7, a “cupping night” is planned to allow people to sample varieties of coffee in one sitting and compare tastes. On Feb. 9, a “mommy and me” baking class is planned, which has been fully booked for two separate times. On Feb. 11, a couples paint and sip is planned for Valentine’s Day. On Feb. 16, a “princess” tea party is planned featuring an appearance by Snow White and Stylez Salon next door doing nails.
The shop also hosts a rotating gallery of artist works on the walls.
“At first, I didn’t know if we were even going to get any artists,” Correll said. “We’re booked until spring time with different artists wanting to come in.”
She said she feels the community is behind the couple’s endeavor.
“We’re definitely seeing support from the community,” she said. “The school has hired us to take coffee up to them for their teacher in services. We definitely have our regulars already, which is very encouraging.”
Correll said the plan is to move forward slowly but surely and sees things branching in an unexpected direction.
“We definitely want to expand what we offer, but we want to do it step by step,” she said. “Moving forward right now, we kind of see ourselves setting up more at vendor spaces, which is not something we initially wanted to do. Then we saw how successful Mountain Fest was and thought, ‘That would be a really cool way to start getting our name out there.’”
