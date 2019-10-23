DuBOIS — The Sandy Township Police Department hosted a Coffee With A Cop event Tuesday morning at the Dutch Pantry Family Restaurant in an effort to better understand the needs and concerns of community residents.
“It is an informal setting so citizens can talk with your local police and you can bring your concerns to us, and we can have a nice conversation about anything you like,” said township police Chief Kris Kruzelak.
While people can talk about whatever they want and get to know those who serve their community, the officers, in turn, can get to know the citizens they serve, said Kruzelak.
Other members of the police department participating with Kruzelak on Tuesday included Sgt. Rod Fairman and Officers Josh Johnston and Jesse Cole.
“We want to be open to the community,” said Kruzelak. “We want to be able to answer any questions that they might have from anything that we do. If they have a concern about maybe criminal mischief or something a neighbor might be doing, this is the perfect opportunity to answer those questions. We’re more than happy to field any question.”
Kruzelak described the event as kind of an informal town hall, or literally just having a “cup of joe.”
“Yes, just a cup of coffee ... the coffee’s on us,” said Kruzelak, noting he takes his coffee with lots of sugar. “We’re hoping people come down and take advantage of it and we’ll definitely give you our ears.”
Johnston, who likes his coffee with lots of cream, said Coffee With A Cop is a national event which began with officers in Hawthorne, California, in 2011.
“It’s been spreading across the country,” said Johnston, noting that National Coffee With a Cop Day is actually on Oct. 2. However, it didn’t work with the officers’ schedules so Sandy Township customized it and decided to have their day Tuesday.
“We’re planning on not just having one,” said Johnston. “We’re looking to have maybe one sometime in the spring, too.”