DuBOIS — An upcoming “Coffee with Cat Lovers” fundraiser will offer several goodies and activities for a “purrfect” cause.
The event, benefiting Purrfect Paws Cat Rescue SBCF, will be held at Aegis Coffee Roasters at 2 E. Long Ave. in DuBois from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, March 27.
PPCR Director Patty Reasinger said having an event downtown is a draw, since the rescue is DuBois based.
“We thought being in the same location as Aegis Coffee Roasters would be so much fun,” she said, noting that Aegis is giving volunteers free coffee to serve to the community.
The City of DuBois supports PPCR with funding, said Reasinger, helping to spay and neuter stray cats in the community.
The event is also a chance for people to learn more about the rescue, she noted.
“We want the community to get to know us and find out what volunteer opportunities are available,” Reasinger said.
The event will also be a meet-and-greet, with all of the board of directors there, as well as the PPCR team members working hard to save stray cats and kittens.
“This also gives the community opportunities to help us out by donating much-needed items to keep us up and running,” she added.
There will also be a basket raffle and merchandise for sale, Reasinger said, as well as other fundraising opportunities like Hockman’s Mother’s Day candy sale, Buck’s Pizza days and shirt sales.
As a nonprofit organization, events like these are essential to keep the rescue going, says Reasinger.
“It’s been hard to have traditional fund raising during this pandemic. This will be a safe way to help us out and to find out exactly what we do,” she said.
At this time, the rescue has more adult kittens available for adoption, whom will be featured at the event on a video screen.
“We want to showcase our adult cats in their foster home environment, so people can really see what wonderful cats they are,” she said.
Reasinger suggests filling out adoption applications, available at the fundraiser, so anyone interested can be considered for future cats or kittens as they become available.
Follow PPCR on Facebook or visit www.purrfectpawscatrescuesbcf.com.