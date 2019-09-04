Coldwell Banker Developac Realty and the Gateway Humane Society will join forces for the National “Homes for Dogs” Adoption Event Sept. 28.
Both agencies will join hundreds of Coldwell Banker offices and animal shelters across the country for an event taking place on “National Adoption Weekend.”
The “Homes for Dogs” event, featuring a “Happy Hour/Pooch Pageant,” will take place from 4-7 p.m. at 1102 Coral Reef Road in Treasure Lake.
The HFD project is a five-year campaign launched by Coldwell Banker Real Estate LLC and Adopt-A-Pet.com, North America’s largest nonprofit pet-adoption website. The organizations helped to facilitate more than 20,000 adoption in the first year alone.
Coldwell Banker also launched an “Old Dog, New Dog” national advertising campaign, which told the stories of a family and older homeless dog who find each other, thanks to an agent volunteering at a pet adoption event. It ranked as the highest-rated real estate advertisement of 2018, according to Ace Metrix.
“We are lucky enough to help the people in our community find new homes every day,” said Coldwell Banker Owner Joe Varacallo. “Now, we get to extend that service to pets in need. It’s a win-win, and I’m proud to say that our agents and staff put their whole heart into this event. We love to support and give back to our community.”
Brokerage Manager Michele Wray added this year’s event will be bigger and better.
“We are excited to feature several local vendors, such as The Winery at Wilcox who will have select wines with special labels featuring the event for purchase and for wine tasting,” she said. “We will also have live music by Dos Hombres, and Station 101 will be onsite with their food truck, along with The Serene Bean.”
The event will also feature pet-based businesses like The Kind Groomer and The Barkery Bakery. Ridgeview Elder Care and Rehabilitation Center will offer a bake sale. Adoptable dogs from GHS will be on site.
Shelter-needed supplies will also be collected. Pet owners can also enter their dogs in the Pooch Pageant at www.gogophotocontest/coldwellbankerdevelopacrealty. Proceeds will benefit GHS and the top three winners will receive prizes.
For more information, call 814-375-1167 or email Wray at mwray@developac.com.