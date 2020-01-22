ST. MARYS — In partnership with the Elk County Community Foundation and Pennsylvania Higher Education Assistance Agency, (PHEAA) the Community Education Center will host a workshop for students and parents who would like to learn more about scholarship opportunities.
The workshop will be at 6 p.m. in the St. Marys Area High School Auditorium Jan. 28.
Community Education Center Program Manager Amy Goode said the free event will include learning about who can apply for scholarships, what types are available, where to find them and how to avoid scams.
Goode added that it is beneficial for students and families to be educated on the financial benefits, too.
“Students and families so often don’t realize just how steep the costs for college can be until they get that first bill,” she said. “Every little bit of assistance helps.”
Community Education Center Executive Director Kate Brock said the area is lucky to have so many scholarships available through through the Elk County Community Foundation.
“And like most scholarships, they are competitive,” she said. “It’s important to get the applications early, understand their different requirements and find the scholarships that are a right fit for the student.”
Call the Community Education Center at 814-781-3437 with questions.